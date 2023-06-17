FIVE-PEAT: Elisha Barno becomes winningest men’s runner in Grandma’s Marathon history behind PR

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The country’s 12th largest marathon represented by 56 different countries was welcomed back into the Northland on Saturday morning, Grandma’s Marathon.

During the full marathon in the elite men’s division, Elisha Barno continued to bring his best to the race earning his fifth, first place finish at Grandma’s Marathon with a PR of 2:09:14.

Your 2023 @GrandmasMara Hall of Fame inductee, Elisha Barno wins 5th Men’s Full Marathon just 9 seconds shy of a course record. pic.twitter.com/peoPkhIxZR — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) June 17, 2023

Barno shaved 18 seconds off of his previous time and currently owns three of the top four finishes at Grandma’s Marathon.

The Kenyan is now also the winnigest men’s runner in the history of Grandma’s Marathon.

