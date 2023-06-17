Duluth Juneteenth celebrations kick off with city hall lunch

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Juneteenth celebrations kicked off with a community luncheon in Duluth on Friday.

The holiday, which commemorates the 1865 emancipation of enslaved African Americans, was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

Unity Fund hosted the “Honor Our Elders” lunch at the Duluth City Hall. Duluth Council President Janet Kennedy, who is also a Unity Fund member, believes honoring the holiday is important.

”Juneteenth is a celebration of folks just celebrating they are free to live their lives, which we know didn’t always happen fully, but just to be able to be valued and acknowledged that you’re a person and a human being, and that’s what we’re doing here today.”

There will be more events to commemorate the holiday this weekend.

Saturday, June 17:

12 p.m. | Family Freedom Center Cookout at the Hillside Sports Court. Location: 4th Avenue East & 8th Street, Duluth, MN.

Sunday, June 18:

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | St. Marks Gospel Brunch at the Hillside Sports Court. Location: 4th Avenue East & 8th Street, Duluth, MN.

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Twin Ports Annual Juneteenth Event at Harrison Park. Location: 3002 West 3rd Street, Duluth, MN.

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. | NAACP’s annual Juneteenth Jubilee at Central Hillside Community Center. Location: 12 East 4th Street, Duluth, MN.

