Aaron Pike captures 5th title, Jenna Fesemeyer takes home first title in Grandma’s Wheelchair division

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday morning in Canal Park two champions were crowned in the 2023 Grandma’s Marathon elite wheelchair race.

In the men’s division, Aaron Pike earned his fifth title with a time of 1:27:34.

On the women’s side, Jenna Fesemeyer came in second place in last year’s race, but this year Fesemyer earned her first title, crossing the finish line with a time of 1:47:20.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.