Aaron Pike captures 5th title, Jenna Fesemeyer takes home first title in Grandma’s Wheelchair division

Pike captures his 5th title at Grandma's Marathon(Northern News Now)
By Alexis Bass
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday morning in Canal Park two champions were crowned in the 2023 Grandma’s Marathon elite wheelchair race.

In the men’s division, Aaron Pike earned his fifth title with a time of 1:27:34.

On the women’s side, Jenna Fesemeyer came in second place in last year’s race, but this year Fesemyer earned her first title, crossing the finish line with a time of 1:47:20.

