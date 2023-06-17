15 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, building

A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming...
A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Fifteen people were injured Saturday when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building in Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore police said officers in the city’s central district responded to a Maryland Transit Administration bus crash at about 10:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building.

Police said 15 people were injured. Two of the injuries are possibly life threatening, police said in a news release.

No further details were immediately released by police. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane landed on I-35 on Friday afternoon.
UPDATE: No injuries in emergency plane landing on I-35 near Barnum
Police presence in downtown Duluth ends, public no longer asked to avoid area
A bad car accident involving two vehicles closed part of Central Entrance on Thursday.
DPD: Man arrested for DWI after head-on crash
Highway 53 fire battled from above and below
UPDATE: Highway 53 fires started by semi with burning tire
Kara Goucher and Alexis Bass visit Goucher's hometown high school
Goucher returns home to take on a new course at Grandma’s Marathon

Latest News

During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Ecuadorean woman who revived during her wake is dead after a week in intensive care at a hospital
Grandma's Marathon Volunteers hard at work Saturday morning.
It Takes a Village: Meet the volunteers behind Grandma’s Marathon
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia’s Bob Huggins arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of...
Biden finds receptive union crowd at first big event of his 2024 reelection campaign
FILE - The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits on display at the Chicago Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 9,...
Highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs