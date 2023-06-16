Runner by Runner: Good luck to this year’s racers!

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Grandma’s Marathon returns to Duluth this weekend! Northern News Now asked racers of both the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon and the full Grandma’s Marathon to send in photos of themselves training. We received dozens of pictures from people across the country and even a few international participants. Whether it’s your first race or 10th, it’s always an exciting weekend.

Good luck to all those racing in this year’s events! Grandma’s Marathon will return on June 22, 2024.

