Public asked to avoid area downtown as DPD responds to mental health crisis

(WPTA)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police are asking the public to avoid an area downtown as they respond to a mental health crisis.

As of 12:45 p.m. Friday, police are on the scene at the Holiday Inn parking ramp in downtown Duluth.

The public is encouraged to stay away from the area to allow the officers room to work.

DPD’s Crisis Negotiations Team has been called to the scene and is working on building a rapport with the individual to bring the incident to a safe resolution and to provide them with the help they need.

