New data from the state shows more Minnesotans are dying from fires

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 70 people died from fatal fires in 2022, the most we have seen in 27 years. In 1995, DPS says there were 86 fire deaths.

Interim State Fire Marshal Amanda Swenson said more than half of the victims in 2022 were men and 22 were women. She added that the majority of fire deaths resulted from careless smoking, vehicle crashes, and drugs and alcohol.

Nationally, the number one leading cause of a fire is unattended cooking.

Greater Minnesota saw the most fire deaths, with 59 percent in 2022. Firefighters say a challenge in those communities is getting an on-call firefighter to the scene.

“We are already at a disadvantage because paid on-call firefighters face the challenge of getting to the station, gearing up before they even get to the emergency scenes,” said Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes.

“These cases are labor intensive, and they often involve emotional work, it’s incredibly taxing on our firefighters and we feel the loss as much as the family and the community,” said Holmes.

Already in 2023 fire deaths are trending upwards, but fire officials say all of these fire deaths are preventable.

“You do not need to be engaging in shameful or illegal activities or behaviors to put you or your loved ones in danger,” said Plymouth Fire Chief Rodger Coppa.

They encourage everyone to follow simple steps to prevent fires by not leaving heat sources unattended, having a fire escape plan and practicing it and testing your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors monthly.

