New data from the state shows more Minnesotans are dying from fires

By Laura Lee
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 70 people died from fatal fires in 2022, the most we have seen in 27 years. In 1995, DPS says there were 86 fire deaths.

Interim State Fire Marshal Amanda Swenson said more than half of the victims in 2022 were men and 22 were women. She added that the majority of fire deaths resulted from careless smoking, vehicle crashes, and drugs and alcohol.

Nationally, the number one leading cause of a fire is unattended cooking.

Greater Minnesota saw the most fire deaths, with 59 percent in 2022.  Firefighters say a challenge in those communities is getting an on-call firefighter to the scene.

“We are already at a disadvantage because paid on-call firefighters face the challenge of getting to the station, gearing up before they even get to the emergency scenes,” said Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes.

“These cases are labor intensive, and they often involve emotional work, it’s incredibly taxing on our firefighters and we feel the loss as much as the family and the community,” said Holmes.

Already in 2023 fire deaths are trending upwards, but fire officials say all of these fire deaths are preventable.

“You do not need to be engaging in shameful or illegal activities or behaviors to put you or your loved ones in danger,” said Plymouth Fire Chief Rodger Coppa.

They encourage everyone to follow simple steps to prevent fires by not leaving heat sources unattended, having a fire escape plan and practicing it and testing your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors monthly.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 30 acre fire is burning in the Superior National Forest between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie...
Forest officials planning to close “fairly large” area of BWCA around wildfire
A bad car accident involving two vehicles closed part of Central Entrance on Thursday.
DPD: Man arrested for DWI after head-on crash
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Brookfield
Deer River man’s death considered suspicious
A tow truck removes a car from the Duluth harbor Tuesday.
Car veers off road into Duluth harbor, crews attempting to remove vehicle
Boundary Waters fire down to 20 acres compared to 30 acres yesterday.
UPDATE: Spice Lake Fire being fought from ground and air, partial BWCA closure still planned

Latest News

Fire deaths on the rise in Minnesota
Concerns for runners during Grandma's Marathon on the rise due to air quality
The Wisconsin DNR is reminding bikers and trail users about purchasing state trail passes.
City by City: Wisconsin, Cloquet, Hayward
City by City: Wisconsin, Cloquet, Hayward