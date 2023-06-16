UPDATE: No injuries in emergency plane landing on I-35 near Barnum

A passenger in a vehicle passing by took a photo of a plane that landed on the side of I-35...
A passenger in a vehicle passing by took a photo of a plane that landed on the side of I-35 Friday.(Brittney Taylor)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

1:48 P.M. UPDATE- Authorities have confirmed there appear to be no injuries after a small plane made an “emergency” landing on I-35 near Barnum Friday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes between Exit 220 near Barnum and Exit 227 near Mahtowa.

Authorities say the plane made an emergency landing in the northbound lanes and came to a rest in the roadside ditch after landing “safely.”

MnDOT is still warning drivers of traffic impacts in the area, especially with folks driving north for Grandma’s Marathon events Friday and Saturday.

There is still no immediate word on what caused the plane to land on the roadway or how many people were on board.

Authorities say the plane saw minor damage.

MnDOT officials say authorities are now trying to remove the plane from the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

BARNUM, MN -- MnDOT has issued a traffic advisory for I-35 near Barnum after they reported an aircraft landed on the freeway in that area Friday afternoon.

According to MnDOT’s 511 website, they are asking people to drive with “extreme caution” in the northbound lanes between Exit 220 near Barnum and Exit 227 near Mahtowa.

Traffic impacts are expected, especially with folks driving north for Grandma’s Marathon events Friday and Saturday.

There was no immediate word on what caused the plane to land on the roadway, what type of plane it is, or if anyone was hurt.

Northern News Now has reached out to multiple agencies for more information, and we are waiting to hear back.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bad car accident involving two vehicles closed part of Central Entrance on Thursday.
DPD: Man arrested for DWI after head-on crash
Highway 53 fire battled from above and below
UPDATE: Highway 53 fires started by semi with burning tire
Boundary Waters fire down to 20 acres compared to 30 acres yesterday.
UPDATE: Spice Lake Fire being fought from ground and air, partial BWCA closure still planned
Fire near Spice Lake being fought by air
Superior National Forest closes portion of BWCA due to wildfire
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Brookfield
Deer River man’s death considered suspicious

Latest News

Public asked to avoid area downtown as DPD responds to mental health crisis
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting with all of the U.S. Attorneys...
After George Floyd’s killing, DOJ probe finds Minneapolis police show pattern of violating rights
Grandma's Marathon former champ returning as a broadcaster
Crews respond to series of Brush Fires on Highway 53