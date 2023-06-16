Longtime Grandma’s volunteer takes on first half marathon

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Since 1977 Grandma’s Marathon has been a staple in our community, and one volunteer has been here since the beginning.

Kathlynn McConnell has been here helping the runners coming to Duluth in various ways, but this year she will be with them, running side-by-side down the track.

There are seven days in a calendar week for everyone, but there is also an invisible eighth day most people pencil in, someday.

“Someday is on all of our minds, but it’s not in anybody’s calendar. I started my bucket list because that’s where my Sunday events are going,” said McConnell, who has already begun to see a change, ”I’m turning the dreams into reality and I’m checking them off one by one.”

For Duluth native Kathlynn McConnell, the next Sunday to cross something off is Saturday, June 17. McConnell has been volunteering for 42 years, but this year she will be running the half marathon for the first time at the age of 65.

“Because life is very short, I’ve had 65 delightful years but still that short to me. So I want to fit in all I can know and be present in the moment and really enjoy just being here every single day,” said McConnell

This can be pretty easy for McConnell as she begins and ends every day with her best friend, her husband, that had been supporting her dreams for almost 42 years. And it was no different when it came time to enter the race.

“He said, ‘Go for it. You want to do it. You’ve been talking about it since the first marathon. Go ahead and do it and I’ll support you in whatever you need.’”

Rick McConnell will only take credit for a tiny part but there’s no doubt Catherine appreciates him being there every step of the way.

“When you’ve been together that long or you have a really good relationship like that. You know, you have a tiny part of that. Is part of you also,” Rick said before noting the progress his wife has made, “The process and the evolution when she first started going and where she’s at now, and I’ve never had any doubt that she would finish the race in one shape or another.”

“It’s nice to have somebody that believes in you more than you believe in yourself,” Kathlynn said about her husband that has helped in many ways, “You know, he’s getting up at three o’clock in the morning to make sure I get on the bus. He’s going to be stopping at different ways to cheer me on.”

The McConnells aren’t sure what they will do to celebrate the marathon being crossed off the list but they will be doing it together.

“He said whatever you want to do whatever you feel like doing to celebrate that day. I’m there with you, So if I want to stay all day long, he’ll be there with me if I want to go home and soak up my bunions he’ll be there with me,” said Kathlynn.

And as race day fast approaches after a tough winter, Rick begins to anticipate what his emotions will be when he sees his wife cross that finish line.

“It could be a very emotional thing, knowing how hard she’s worked to do this and the effort that she put into it. There’s Certainly going to be elation to watch her come across there and the reaction on her face when she comes across the finish line.”

The couple is ready to accomplish the 42-year-old vision they’ve shared since Grandma’s Marathon came to Duluth.

If there is one thing Kathlynn and Rick would leave us with it is to not stop chasing that dream you’ve been putting off for someday.

