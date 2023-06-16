Grandma’s Marathon festivities look good, some rain possible for Sunday

Friday: Friday we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It looks like we should start our Friday fairly smoke free, but it does look like some of it could fill in again later today. The smoke this afternoon will be light and nothing close to what we saw Wednesday. High temperatures will warm up after a cooler day yesterday. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with southeast winds 5-10 MPH this will keep us cooler by Lake Superior. Tonight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Saturday: Grandma’s festivities look good to go! On Saturday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Temperatures for marathon runners looks good with 50s at the starting line and crossing the finish line in the 60s. Further inland, afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s and 80s. There will be a slight chance of showers in the afternoon but most of those look to stay to the west of the Twin Ports.

Sunday: Sunday we will have partly sunny skies and a 40% chance of some showers and isolated thunderstorms. Right now, it looks like it won’t be a ton of rain with higher totals off to the west where they see some showers for Saturday as well. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with east winds again keeping us cooler by the big lake.

