Grandma’s Marathon festivities look good, some rain possible for Sunday

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday: Friday we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It looks like we should start our Friday fairly smoke free, but it does look like some of it could fill in again later today. The smoke this afternoon will be light and nothing close to what we saw Wednesday. High temperatures will warm up after a cooler day yesterday. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with southeast winds 5-10 MPH this will keep us cooler by Lake Superior. Tonight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Saturday: Grandma’s festivities look good to go! On Saturday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Temperatures for marathon runners looks good with 50s at the starting line and crossing the finish line in the 60s. Further inland, afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s and 80s. There will be a slight chance of showers in the afternoon but most of those look to stay to the west of the Twin Ports.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Sunday: Sunday we will have partly sunny skies and a 40% chance of some showers and isolated thunderstorms. Right now, it looks like it won’t be a ton of rain with higher totals off to the west where they see some showers for Saturday as well. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with east winds again keeping us cooler by the big lake.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bad car accident involving two vehicles closed part of Central Entrance on Thursday.
DPD: Man arrested for DWI after head-on crash
Boundary Waters fire down to 20 acres compared to 30 acres yesterday.
UPDATE: Spice Lake Fire being fought from ground and air, partial BWCA closure still planned
Highway 53 fire battled from above and below
UPDATE: Highway 53 fires started by semi with burning tire
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Brookfield
Deer River man’s death considered suspicious
Fire near Spice Lake being fought by air
Superior National Forest closes portion of BWCA due to wildfire

Latest News

JUNE 15, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Mostly dry through Saturday, chance for rain late in weekend
JUNE 14, PM WEATHER
First Alert Forecast
Smoke & Haze less noticeable for today