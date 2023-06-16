Dry marathon tomorrow, rain possible Sunday

THIS AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: High pressure will keep our skies mostly clear to partly cloudy into the rest of the afternoon and overnight hours. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with light winds out of the SSW at 2-4 MPH.

SATURDAY: We kick off the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies will remain mostly clear throughout Grandma’s Marathon with temperatures warming into the low 60s by the end of the race near Lake Superior. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 MPH. Western portions of our region will see a slight chance for showers by the early afternoon with a stray shower possible for the Twin Ports by the later part of the day. Highs reach the 60s near Lake Superior to the low 80s inland. A slight chance for showers remains overnight with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow WI/UP (KBJR WX)

Tomorrow MN (KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for most areas with a chance for showers early to our west. The Twin Ports will see a chance for showers by the mid to late afternoon hours into the early hours of Monday morning. NW Wisconsin and MI will remain mostly dry throughout Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with some 80s in NW WI.

Sunday (KBJR WX)

MONDAY: High pressure once again decreases our clouds throughout the early part of the day with mostly clear skies by the late morning hours. Temperatures will reach the 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.