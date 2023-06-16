THE DROUGHT IS OVER: Esko earns first-ever Class AA State Title in shutout fashion

Esko earns first Class AA State title
Esko earns first Class AA State title(Northern News Now)
By Alexis Bass
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLOUD, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday afternoon the top-seeded Esko Baseball team took home their program’s first-ever State Title with a victory over Perham, 9-0 behind junior Dylan Marciulionis’ pitching.

The Eskomos put up a 5-run fifth inning followed by Finn Furcht’s lead-off home run in the top of the seventh to take the 9-0 commanding lead and the rest was history from there shutting out the Yellowjackets.

This is head coach Ben Haugen’s first State Title in his 17 years of coaching for the blue and gold.

Esko caps off their season with a record of 26-1.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bad car accident involving two vehicles closed part of Central Entrance on Thursday.
DPD: Man arrested for DWI after head-on crash
Highway 53 fire battled from above and below
UPDATE: Highway 53 fires started by semi with burning tire
A plane landed on I-35 on Friday afternoon.
UPDATE: No injuries in emergency plane landing on I-35 near Barnum
Boundary Waters fire down to 20 acres compared to 30 acres yesterday.
UPDATE: Spice Lake Fire being fought from ground and air, partial BWCA closure still planned
Fire near Spice Lake being fought by air
Superior National Forest closes portion of BWCA due to wildfire

Latest News

Grandma's Marathon former champ returning as a broadcaster
Kara Goucher and Alexis Bass visit Goucher's hometown high school
Goucher returns home to take on a new course at Grandma’s Marathon
Grandma's Marathon
Expanded kids’ events return for 2023 Grandma’s Marathon
Runners
Doctors share advice to Grandma’s Marathon runners on air quality