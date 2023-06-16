THE DROUGHT IS OVER: Esko earns first-ever Class AA State Title in shutout fashion

ST. CLOUD, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday afternoon the top-seeded Esko Baseball team took home their program’s first-ever State Title with a victory over Perham, 9-0 behind junior Dylan Marciulionis’ pitching.

The Eskomos put up a 5-run fifth inning followed by Finn Furcht’s lead-off home run in the top of the seventh to take the 9-0 commanding lead and the rest was history from there shutting out the Yellowjackets.

This is head coach Ben Haugen’s first State Title in his 17 years of coaching for the blue and gold.

Esko caps off their season with a record of 26-1.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.