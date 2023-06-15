UPDATE: Spice Lake Fire being fought from ground and air, partial BWCA closure still planned

LAKE COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A wildfire has continued burning in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW).

Superior National Forest officials announced the fire started late Tuesday afternoon and continues to burn about ten miles west of the Gunflint Trail.

The coverage area of the burn has gone down from 30 acres Tuesday night to 20 acres Wednesday night.

Forest officials are still planning to close a “fairly large” area of the BWCA around the fire due to concerns it could spread rapidly if winds pick up.

Several campers have already been guided out of the area.

After a delay this morning due to low cloud coverage, crews began fighting the flames from the air.

Ground crews were taken to the fire by float plane.

A 19-person hotshot crew will arrive within the next few days to help.

There is no current threat to any structures, but leaders are worried a run north or south could change that in a hurry.

Still no word yet on what caused the fire.

