UPDATE: Spice Lake Fire being fought from ground and air, partial BWCA closure still planned

Forest officials are planning to close a “fairly large” area of the BWCA
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A wildfire has continued burning in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW).

Superior National Forest officials announced the fire started late Tuesday afternoon and continues to burn about ten miles west of the Gunflint Trail.

The coverage area of the burn has gone down from 30 acres Tuesday night to 20 acres Wednesday night.

Forest officials are still planning to close a “fairly large” area of the BWCA around the fire due to concerns it could spread rapidly if winds pick up.

Several campers have already been guided out of the area.

After a delay this morning due to low cloud coverage, crews began fighting the flames from the air.

Ground crews were taken to the fire by float plane.

A 19-person hotshot crew will arrive within the next few days to help.

There is no current threat to any structures, but leaders are worried a run north or south could change that in a hurry.

Still no word yet on what caused the fire.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tow truck removes a car from the Duluth harbor Tuesday.
Car veers off road into Duluth harbor, crews attempting to remove vehicle
a 30 acre fire is burning in the Superior National Forest between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie...
Forest officials planning to close “fairly large” area of BWCA around wildfire
Now, people will have a new option for dining, The Social House.
The Social House opens in Canal Park, plans for booming business year-round
William Arthur Kalligher
Former Ganucci’s Restaurant owner sentenced to six years in prison
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Sheriff: Carlton County house fire destroys home, kills family pet

Latest News

BWCA wildfire dwindles, Forest service to close "fairly large" area
Duluth organizations are providing meals for children in the Northland area.
Duluth partnership providing summer meals to battle Northland hunger
City by City: Duluth, Virginia, Moose Lake
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Brookfield
Deer River man’s death considered suspicious