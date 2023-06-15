South Korea says North Korea has launched ballistic missile toward sea

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects what it says is the test-launch of Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea, on April 13, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.(朝鮮通信社 | Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast.

South Korea’s military says the North Korean launch occurred Thursday evening but gave no further details.

The launch came after North Korea’s military vowed an unspecified response after South Korean and U.S. troops finished five rounds of large-scale live-fire drills near the Koreas’ heavily fortified border earlier Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 30 acre fire is burning in the Superior National Forest between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie...
Forest officials planning to close “fairly large” area of BWCA around wildfire
A tow truck removes a car from the Duluth harbor Tuesday.
Car veers off road into Duluth harbor, crews attempting to remove vehicle
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Brookfield
Deer River man’s death considered suspicious
On June 14th, 2003, five-year-old LeeAnna Warner left her house in Chisholm to walk to a...
20 years after her disappearance, LeeAnna Warner’s family still fights for answers
In May, the DECC proposed permanently shutting down the plant that supplies ice to the DECC...
Organizations respond to shutting down ice plant in DECC Arena Rink proposal

Latest News

A person is silhouetted against the sky at sunset at Papago Park in Phoenix on Thursday, March...
Suicides and homicides among young Americans jumped early in pandemic, study says
This undated photo provided by Nevada State Police shows Florence Charleston, left, holding one...
Remains found stuffed in garment bag 45 years ago in rural Nevada ID’d as Ohio woman
FILE - Tributes hang on a fence outside of Club Q on Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo....
Suspect in mass shooting at Colorado gay nightclub expected to take plea deal
Club Q shooting survivors selected as grand marshals for Pride parade in Denver