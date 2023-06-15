Mostly dry through Saturday, chance for rain late in weekend

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly sunny skies with a little haze from wildfire smoke. Lows will be in the 30′s and 40′s tonight with light east winds. We should remain above freezing tonight.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with southeast winds 5-10mph. Overnight lows will be in the 30′s and 40′s.

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have partly sunny skies and a 40% chance of some showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70′s with east winds.

