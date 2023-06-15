Many grass fires burning along Hwy. 53 near Canyon

By Northern News Now staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Crews are trying to put out many grass fires burning along Highway 53 north of Duluth Thursday afternoon.

The fires, which are burning in the grass on both sides of the highway, were first reported around 3:30 p.m. between Canyon and Cotton.

There has been no word on what caused the fire but drivers are advised to avoid the area as smoke is causing visibility concerns.

Video from the scene shows heavy smoke on both sides of the road.

Crews from multiple fire departments are responding.

This is a developing situation and we will share any updates as we learn more.

