First synthetic model human embryo created, researchers say

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Researchers say they have created the world’s first human synthetic model embryos.

The team behind the creation consists of researchers from the California Institute of Technology in the U.S. and the University of Cambridge in the U.K.

They said their embryo-like structures were made from stem cells, bypassing the need for eggs and sperm.

But they are at the very earliest stages of human development.

That means they do not have a beating heart or a brain.

Scientists believe this kind of research could one day help them understand genetic diseases or what causes miscarriages.

