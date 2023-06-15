Expanded kids’ events return for 2023 Grandma’s Marathon

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Kids are able to participate in Grandma’s weekend once again.

The “Whipper Snapper Races” and the “Festival for Kids” are both returning Friday for this year’s Grandma’s Marathon.

The event, sponsored by the Young Athletes Foundation will feature several different engaging and interactive activities for kids including:

  • Minnesota Vikings – Meet Viktor the Viking
  • Duluth Goat Yoga – Live Animals (weather permitting)
  • Great Lakes Aquarium – Live Animals (weather permitting)
  • Positive Energy Outdoors – Climbing Wall
  • Lightspeed Lift – Weight-Assisted Treadmill
  • Ski Hut – Balance Bikes and Prizes
  • Minnesota Hockey – Bounce Houses & Other Inflatables

The Northwoods Circus will also be on the main stage at noon with some extended audience participation, then will perform at 1 p.m.

“Whipper Snapper Races” will begin with the world-famous mascot race that has now become a traditional kickoff to the Grandma’s Marathon weekend.

The races are free and open to all kids ages 14 and under.

Each registered participant will receive an official race number, finisher medal, and goodie bag, and they will also be entered in a raffle for an official Minnesota Vikings football autographed by Lewis Cine.

Online registration is now open here for the Whipper Snapper Races, and on-site registration will begin at 11 a.m. on the day of the event.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at Bayfront Festival Park.

