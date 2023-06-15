Duluth partnership providing summer meals to battle Northland hunger

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two local groups are partnering up to make sure children have access to free food in the Northland during the summer months.

Union Gospel Mission and Project Joy filled 130 backpacks with food for kids in need after Project Joy donated $17,500 to the pilot program.

They are focusing on youth programs serving underprivileged children who may not have access to healthy meals on weekends.

Laura Plys created Project Joy a decade ago after her late husband passed away from brain cancer, channeling her grief into change for children.

“The backpack program has always had my heart and to be able to come back and find little niches where we know that it’s helping, it just feels really good like you can’t not feel good about making sure that kids are being fed,” said Plys.

The Project Joy Food bags are available every weekend all summer long.

“We realized that there was a gap in the Northland for kids to access free meals during weekends when youth programs are closed,” said Katie Hagglund, the Executive Director of Union Gospel Mission.

“All of the items in the bag are easy to open and easy to prepare so children can make it even if an adult is not around,” said Hagglund.

If your youth program could benefit from these meals, you are urged to contact Union Gospel Mission to get on their list.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.