Doctors share advice to Grandma’s Marathon runners on air quality

With poor air quality from Canadian wildfires, doctors want runners training for Grandma’s Marathon to take precautions.
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With poor air quality from Canadian wildfires, doctors want runners training for Grandma’s Marathon to take precautions.

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, air pollution can cause shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, chest pain, and fatigue.

It can also make pre-existing conditions like asthma or COPD worse.

Dr. David Supik with the University of Minnesota Medical School says wearing a mask or bringing your inhaler along for a run can keep the effects of bad air to a minimum.

If the risk is too great, training inside is a good alternative.

“If you’re trying to get a shorter training run in and it looks pretty rough outside, it’s certainly not a bad idea to stay indoors and maybe do a treadmill run there just to minimize some of the exposures,” says Dr. Supik.

Officials with Grandma’s Marathon say they are monitoring the air as it gets closer to the race.

Currently, the race will go on as scheduled.

