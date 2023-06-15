City by City: Wisconsin, Cloquet, Hayward

Wisconsin - The Wisconsin DNR is reminding bikers and trail users about purchasing state trail passes. A state trail pass is required for everyone 16 years and older that is biking, skating, horseback riding or off-highway motorcycle riding on trails. State parks, forests and recreation areas, and stand-alone state trails all require passes. Annual trail passes are $25 for both residents and non-residents in Wisconsin, or you can purchase a daily pass for $5. The trail passes can be purchased at most Wisconsin State Park System properties or at a Wisconsin DNR service center.

Cloquet, MN - The Fond du Lac Tribal Community College is hosting the first Ed Fest. The new fest will bring indigenous teachings into the Elementary Education program at the FDLTCC. By having keynote speakers, presentations and teachings, the Ed Fest will teach educators how to apply indigenous culture to their future curriculum. After the Ed Fest, there will be a community feast that is free and open to the public. Ed Fest 2023 starts at 9 a.m. June 26, and the community feast begins at 4:45 p.m. You can apply to the fest here.

Hayward, WI - The Hayward Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers for their annual Musky Fest. The celebration is happening from June 23 to June 25. Volunteers are needed to help with events in the mornings, along with the parade. The Musky Fest is a celebration of Wisconsin’s fishing history. Volunteers will also get a free t-shirt for their help. You can apply to help here.

