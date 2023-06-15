City by City: Duluth, Virginia, Moose Lake

Duluth, MN- The St. Louis County Historical Society is hosting a free antique appraisal on Wednesday, June 21. The event will be held at the Depot beginning at noon. Appraisals will run until 3 p.m., but organizers ask participants to arrive by 2:30 p.m. to register. Participants can bring two items for identification and evaluation. If items are too large, participants can also bring photos, but organizers ask for them to be clear and include all relevant markings and labels. The appraisal will be done by an expert with Northern Specialty. Other dates for appraisals this summer include Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Wednesday, August 16, 2023, Wednesday, September 20, 2023, Wednesday, October 18, 2023, Wednesday, November 15, 2023 and Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Virginia, MN- The Law Enforcement Torch Run will be held on Tuesday, June 20 at noon. The Virginia Police Department and Saint Louis County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting this leg of the statewide race. Law enforcement and athletes will run along Chestnut Street and end at Veterans Park. The community is invited to cheer them on.

Moose Lake, MN- The Grand Marshals have been chosen for this year’s 4th of July parade. Mike and Julie Peterson will lead this year’s festivities. Mike was an active city councilor and served on numerous city boards. He also lead efforts to create local trails and wrote several city grants. Mike is also a combat veteran and has received a number of awards related to his work as a first responder. Julie served on the Moose Lake School board for over 30 years and played a big part in starting the Mini Moose childcare program. The Moose Lake City Parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Independence Day.

