Car crash closes part of Central Entrance in Duluth

A bad car accident involving two vehicles closed part of Central Entrance on Thursday.
By Ben Lewer
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A nasty-looking crash on Central Entrance near Mesaba Avenue closed parts of the busy Duluth road on Thursday afternoon.

The collision occurred around 3:15 p.m.

According to reporters on the scene, the crash involved two vehicles that sustained heavy damage.

As of this time, it is unknown what caused the crash or if anybody was hurt.

We’ve reached out to both the police department and fire department for details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Deer River man’s death considered suspicious