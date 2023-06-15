Car crash closes part of Central Entrance in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A nasty-looking crash on Central Entrance near Mesaba Avenue closed parts of the busy Duluth road on Thursday afternoon.

The collision occurred around 3:15 p.m.

According to reporters on the scene, the crash involved two vehicles that sustained heavy damage.

As of this time, it is unknown what caused the crash or if anybody was hurt.

We’ve reached out to both the police department and fire department for details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.