Smoky skies and cooler tonight and tomorrow, warming up this weekend

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we continue to see hazy and smokey skies. But conditions will get a bit better around the lake as a lake breeze kicks up. Tonight we will continue to see poor air quality, so may want to keep windows closed. Lows will be in the 40′s with light northeast winds.

Current Air Quality (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: The smoke should get better on Thursday, but still slightly present. Highs will be in the mid-60′s and some lower 70′s across the region. It will be cooler around the lake with a lake breeze between 5-15mph. Expect mostly sunny skies.

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

Friday (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers, mostly west of the Ports. Highs will be in the mid-70′s away from the lake. Near the lake temperatures will be in the 50′s and 60′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.