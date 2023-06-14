Smoky skies and cooler tonight and tomorrow, warming up this weekend

By Adam Lorch
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we continue to see hazy and smokey skies. But conditions will get a bit better around the lake as a lake breeze kicks up. Tonight we will continue to see poor air quality, so may want to keep windows closed. Lows will be in the 40′s with light northeast winds.

Current Air Quality
Current Air Quality(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: The smoke should get better on Thursday, but still slightly present. Highs will be in the mid-60′s and some lower 70′s across the region. It will be cooler around the lake with a lake breeze between 5-15mph. Expect mostly sunny skies.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

Friday
Friday(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers, mostly west of the Ports. Highs will be in the mid-70′s away from the lake. Near the lake temperatures will be in the 50′s and 60′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tow truck removes a car from the Duluth harbor Tuesday.
Car veers off road into Duluth harbor, crews attempting to remove vehicle
a 30 acre fire is burning in the Superior National Forest between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie...
Forest officials planning to close “fairly large” area of BWCA around wildfire
Now, people will have a new option for dining, The Social House.
The Social House opens in Canal Park, plans for booming business year-round
William Arthur Kalligher
Former Ganucci’s Restaurant owner sentenced to six years in prison
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Sheriff: Carlton County house fire destroys home, kills family pet

Latest News

JUNE 14, PM WEATHER
First Alert Forecast
Quiet, dry weather for now but smoky and hazy
Precip Departures
Very warm today, cool down ahead
First Alert Forecast
Sunny and warm Tuesday, few showers for some