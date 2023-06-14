Smoke & Haze less noticeable for today

Today: For out Thursday The smoke should get better on Thursday, but still slightly present filtering that sunshine and seeing some haze closer to the surface. Highs will be cooler today with most only in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s for the inland portions of the area. It will be cooler around the lake with a lake breeze between 5-15mph. Expect mostly sunny skies behind all that smoke.

Friday: It looks’ like we should start our Friday fairly smoke free but some more could build in as we head towards the second half of the day. I do not expect it will be anything like we saw Wednesday though. Friday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with southeast winds 5-10 MPH meaning again we could be a hair cooler by the lake.

Saturday: Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers, most of those showers look to stay to the west of the Twin Ports. Highs will be in the mid-70′s away from the lake. Near the lake temperatures will be in the 50′s and 60′s thanks to southeast winds still in place between 5-10 MPH. We will keep an eye on smoke and haze for Grandmas Weekend as we get closer.

