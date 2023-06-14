Quiet, dry weather for now but smoky and hazy

Precip Departures
Precip Departures(KBJR WX)
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Wednesday: Wednesday we will see plenty of sunshine but more smoke from Canadian wildfires which will filter sunshine and greatly reduce air quality. Highs will be in the 70′s and lower 80′s. Winds will be ENE 5-10 MPH, so it will be cooler by the lake with some stuck in the 60s.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Thursday: Thursday we will have mostly sunny skies and possibly still some wildfire smoke in the air although it does look like it should begin to waiver as we head towards tomorrow evening. Highs will be in the 60′s and 70′s with breezy winds out of the east 10-15 MPH gusting to 25 MPH. This will lead to cooler temperatures by the lake once again.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Friday: On Friday we will have mostly sunny skies with an east wind. That east wind will keep highs will be in the 60′s and 70′s around the lake, but 70′s and 80′s for the inland portions of the area.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

