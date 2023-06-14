Esko advances to State Championship with 7-2 win over Cannon Falls

ST. CLOUD, MN. (Northern News Now) - With a 7-2 win over Cannon Falls the number one seed in Class AA, Esko advanced to the State Championship where they will play Perham.

No. 1 @eskobaseball will now meet Perham in the State Championship game on Friday.



These teams met on May 25th ending in a 3-0 Esko win. https://t.co/cRRXZhRyaS — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) June 14, 2023

Esko scored six of their seven runs in the fourth innings thanks to an Isaak Sertich grand slam and after giving up two early runs in the first inning, pitcher Finn Furcht quickly settled down and held the Bombers scoreless for the next six innings.

The Championship game will be on Friday, in St. Paul at 1 p.m.

