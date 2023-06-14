Esko advances to State Championship with 7-2 win over Cannon Falls

By Kevin Moore
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. CLOUD, MN. (Northern News Now) - With a 7-2 win over Cannon Falls the number one seed in Class AA, Esko advanced to the State Championship where they will play Perham.

Esko scored six of their seven runs in the fourth innings thanks to an Isaak Sertich grand slam and after giving up two early runs in the first inning, pitcher Finn Furcht quickly settled down and held the Bombers scoreless for the next six innings.

The Championship game will be on Friday, in St. Paul at 1 p.m.

