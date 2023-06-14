Deer River man’s death considered suspicious

DEER RIVER, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities are investigating the death of a Deer River man.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check request Tuesday in Deer River.

When the deputies arrived at the home located on the 500 block of Southeast 4th Street, they discovered a deceased adult male.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it is an ongoing investigation with no immediate threat to the public.

More information will be released after an autopsy is completed and the family has been notified.

The Sheriff’s Office is receiving assistance in the investigation from the Deer River Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

