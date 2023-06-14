City by City: Red Cliff, Minnesota, Two Harbors

Red Cliff - The Red Cliff Tribal Council is accepting candidacy announcements until Monday, June 19 at 6 p.m. The council has three Member-At-Large seats open for a two-year term. The general election for the seats will be held Tuesday, July 4 at Legendary Waters Resort and Casino.

Minnesota - MnDOT is looking for feedback on a new aviation plan. The Minnesota State Aviation System Plan was released on June 12, and MnDOT is accepting public comments. MnSASP provides an overview of Minnesota’s current airport systems used by the public, along with looking ahead to future developments. Minnesota has 133 publicly owned and used airports. To provide your feedback, you can email aviationplanning.dot@state.mn.us, or send mail to MnDOT.

Two Harbors - Registration is open for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which will happen on Monday, June 19. The race begins at Lakeview Park. The Torch Run is a statewide program that donates to Special Olympics and partners with local police departments. Donations made during the run will also benefit the Lake Superior Lakers Special Olympics. If you want to register or donate, contact the Two Harbors Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office or the Silver Bay Police Department.

