BUTTERFLY EFFECT: Northland artist adds pollinator mural to The Depot

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new mural will soon be added to the walls outside Duluth’s Depot this week.

The mural, painted by Adam Swanson, features monarch and blue butterflies, with the goal to make Duluth more pollinator friendly.

“The mural is pretty much about pollinators, a lot of butterflies and moths,” Swanson said.

The 850-square-foot mural is an ode to the Master Gardener Program run by the University of Minnesota.

“It tips its hat to these gardens that the Master Gardener Program here is working on to make [Duluth] a more pollinator-friendly city,” he said.

Swanson is no stranger to combining science and art.

He’s created several works that feature local animals and insects, like the Snowy Owl in Lincoln Park.

“First of all I have a ton of reference imagery, native plants and native pollinators,” he said. “Even just learning about that takes a good amount of time.”

Swanson has been swiping his brush across a special material called Polytab, which is essentially a stronger wallpaper that he can stick to the side of a building.

“It’s a system that is invented for places with inclement weather, like Duluth,” he said.

He’s used the material before, and according to him, it can last decades.

Swanson’s studio is based in Cloquet, but he said it’s exciting to have his work on more buildings in Duluth.

“There are so many blank walls and public art is a great way just to engage people and make them feel like they have some sort of sense of ownership,” Swanson said. “I’m very honored to paint here.”

The mural is currently being installed by Swanson, and should be up at The Depot next week.

He said an event will be held July 13 where you can talk with pollinator experts and watch a performance by the Minnesota Ballet.

