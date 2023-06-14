14-year-old rescue cat becomes first feline to join airport program for therapy animals

As part of the Wag Brigade, Duke will get to make passenger travel more enjoyable by wearing a...
As part of the Wag Brigade, Duke will get to make passenger travel more enjoyable by wearing a vest that reads “pet me” in the airport’s terminals.(San Francisco International Airport / BON VOYAGED /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) – A 14-year-old rescue cat has become the first feline to qualify for the San Francisco International Airport’s Wag Brigade of therapy animals.

The cat, named Duke Ellington Morris, was found starving in a feral cat colony in 2010 and brought to San Francisco Animal Care and Control, the airport said.

Duke was adopted by a 5-year-old girl and her family.

Duke’s bond with the little girl prompted the Morris family to have him certified as a therapy animal through the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“Duke immediately took to his new family, and it quickly became clear to his new guardians that this was a special cat,” the SFO Wag Brigade wrote alongside a photo on Facebook. “Since then, Duke has been certified as an animal therapist, helping humans of all ages deal with stress, illness, hardship, and putting smiles on their faces when they need it most.”

As part of the Wag Brigade, Duke will get to make passenger travel more enjoyable by wearing a vest that reads “pet me” in the airport’s terminals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A tow truck removes a car from the Duluth harbor Tuesday.
Car veers off road into Duluth harbor, crews attempting to remove vehicle
a 30 acre fire is burning in the Superior National Forest between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie...
Forest officials planning to close “fairly large” area of BWCA around wildfire
Now, people will have a new option for dining, The Social House.
The Social House opens in Canal Park, plans for booming business year-round
William Arthur Kalligher
Former Ganucci’s Restaurant owner sentenced to six years in prison
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Sheriff: Carlton County house fire destroys home, kills family pet

Latest News

Storm clouds darken the skies above the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 12, 2023.
House rejects effort to censure and fine Democrat Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
K-9 Loki located the child in a remote area that was approximately a half mile away from his...
K-9 officer saves 3-year-old boy lost in ‘very remote’ area surrounded by swamps
Sen. Baldwin Introduces Bill to Include LGBTQI+ Community in Federal Data Collection
Taco Bell announces it will start selling Crocs this month.
Taco Bell and Crocs releasing limited-edition shoes