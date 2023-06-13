Very warm today, cool down ahead

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies. There will also be some smoke from wildfires in Canada moving in from the northwest. Tonight we will see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the 50′s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see more smoke from Canadian wildfires. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures! Highs will be in the 70′s and lower 80′s. Winds will be ENE 5-10mph, so it will be cooler by the lake.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly sunny skies and possibly still some wildfire smoke in the air. Highs will be in the 60′s and 70′s with breezy winds out of the east 10-15mph gusting to 25mph. This will lead to cooler temperatures around the lake.

FRIDAY: On Friday we will have mostly sunny skies with an east wind. Highs will be in the 60′s and 70′s around the lake, but 70′s and 80′s inland. We have dropped the chance of rain.

