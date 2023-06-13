Very warm today, cool down ahead

Precip Departures
Precip Departures(KBJR WX)
By Adam Lorch
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies. There will also be some smoke from wildfires in Canada moving in from the northwest. Tonight we will see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the 50′s.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see more smoke from Canadian wildfires. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures! Highs will be in the 70′s and lower 80′s. Winds will be ENE 5-10mph, so it will be cooler by the lake.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly sunny skies and possibly still some wildfire smoke in the air. Highs will be in the 60′s and 70′s with breezy winds out of the east 10-15mph gusting to 25mph. This will lead to cooler temperatures around the lake.

Thursday
Thursday(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: On Friday we will have mostly sunny skies with an east wind. Highs will be in the 60′s and 70′s around the lake, but 70′s and 80′s inland. We have dropped the chance of rain.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Arrowhead road crash
Duluth Police: 20-year-old motorcyclist dead after hitting pole
William Arthur Kalligher
Former Ganucci’s Restaurant owner sentenced to six years in prison
Now, people will have a new option for dining, The Social House.
The Social House opens in Canal Park, plans for booming business year-round
A tow truck removes a car from the Duluth harbor Tuesday.
Car veers off road into Duluth harbor, crews attempting to remove vehicle
Some fearless Taylor Swift fans got a chance to win some red hot tickets Monday afternoon for...
My 95.7 awards Taylor Swift tickets to medallion hunt winners

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Sunny and warm Tuesday, few showers for some
JUNE 12, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Even warmer Tuesday, some may still see rain
First Alert Forecast
Sunny and mild start to the week for most