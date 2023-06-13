UW center says diversity in kids’ literature is growing, amid challenges to books nationwide

Tessa Michaelson Schmidt reads a book depicting people of color
Tessa Michaelson Schmidt reads a book depicting people of color(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to new numbers from UW-Madison, diversity is growing in the books read by kids, not only in the characters they read about but also in the people who make them.

The Cooperative Children’s Book Center, or CCBC, is has continued its decades-long work of tracking diversity in literature, releasing its latest data on Tuesday. Out of about 3,500 books published last year and sent to the CCBC, numbers online show 45 percent of them were made by people of color. Meanwhile 35 percent of those books were about people of color.

YearBooks received
by CCBC		Books by
Black people		Books about
Black people		Books by
Indigenous people		Books about
Indigenous people		Books by
Asian people		Books about
Asian people		Books by
Latine people		Books about
Latine people		Books by
Pacific Islanders		Books about Pacific IslandersBooks by ArabsBooks about
Arabs
20223450462491545963436937123713143125
202134323094546074496357328244872422
202034512604103953416328250207252127
201940752354805170446369253236562237
201836822144074456400343222254271828

“Really in the past 10 [years], there’s been a big shift by the publishing industry to respond to calls from readers and book creators to have more diversity in what’s being published,” Tessa Michaelson Schmidt, CCBC director, said. “When this was started almost 40 years ago, you could count on your number of fingers, the number of books being published by Black book creators.”

At the same time, another recent statistic shows more people are challenging literature. The American Library Association announced in March that attempts to censor books in schools and public libraries reached a 20-year high last year, doubling the previous record set the year before.

Tana Elias, a digital services and marketing manager at the Madison Public Library, said diversity is being challenged in children’s books around the nation. As for where she works, Elias says Madison libraries have not seen a formal challenge to a book for roughly 20 years. “Madison is pretty liberal, which shouldn’t be overly surprising,” she said.

Madison Public Library has a list of “notable books that have been banned and/or challenged across the nation,” according to its website.

The CCBC’s first data set, reflecting books published in 1985, shows just 18 books were by Black authors and/or illustrators. This was 0.7 percent of the estimated number of books published that year, the CCBC stated online.

“I think you’re seeing more writers of color, more writers of color winning awards, more writers of color doing events, more writers of color selling more books,” Elias said. “That’s a wonderful thing in my opinion.”

