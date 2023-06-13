UW center says diversity in kids’ literature is growing, amid challenges to books nationwide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to new numbers from UW-Madison, diversity is growing in the books read by kids, not only in the characters they read about but also in the people who make them.

The Cooperative Children’s Book Center, or CCBC, is has continued its decades-long work of tracking diversity in literature, releasing its latest data on Tuesday. Out of about 3,500 books published last year and sent to the CCBC, numbers online show 45 percent of them were made by people of color. Meanwhile 35 percent of those books were about people of color.

Year Books received

by CCBC Books by

Black people Books about

Black people Books by

Indigenous people Books about

Indigenous people Books by

Asian people Books about

Asian people Books by

Latine people Books about

Latine people Books by

Pacific Islanders Books about Pacific Islanders Books by Arabs Books about

Arabs 2022 3450 462 491 54 59 634 369 371 237 13 14 31 25 2021 3432 309 454 60 74 496 357 328 244 8 7 24 22 2020 3451 260 410 39 53 416 328 250 207 2 5 21 27 2019 4075 235 480 51 70 446 369 253 236 5 6 22 37 2018 3682 214 407 44 56 400 343 222 254 2 7 18 28

“Really in the past 10 [years], there’s been a big shift by the publishing industry to respond to calls from readers and book creators to have more diversity in what’s being published,” Tessa Michaelson Schmidt, CCBC director, said. “When this was started almost 40 years ago, you could count on your number of fingers, the number of books being published by Black book creators.”

At the same time, another recent statistic shows more people are challenging literature. The American Library Association announced in March that attempts to censor books in schools and public libraries reached a 20-year high last year, doubling the previous record set the year before.

Tana Elias, a digital services and marketing manager at the Madison Public Library, said diversity is being challenged in children’s books around the nation. As for where she works, Elias says Madison libraries have not seen a formal challenge to a book for roughly 20 years. “Madison is pretty liberal, which shouldn’t be overly surprising,” she said.

Madison Public Library has a list of “notable books that have been banned and/or challenged across the nation,” according to its website.

The CCBC’s first data set, reflecting books published in 1985, shows just 18 books were by Black authors and/or illustrators. This was 0.7 percent of the estimated number of books published that year, the CCBC stated online.

“I think you’re seeing more writers of color, more writers of color winning awards, more writers of color doing events, more writers of color selling more books,” Elias said. “That’s a wonderful thing in my opinion.”

