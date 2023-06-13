Superior School Board fills vacant seat

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Superior’s School Board now has a new member.

The School District of Superior Board of Education held public interviews for the vacant seat Monday night.

A seat became vacant after Michael Meyer stepped down earlier this year after taking on new responsibilities in his career.

After three rounds of voting, Diana Smith was elected to the Board.

“I want to help create a positive experience for every student enrolled in our district,” said Smith. “I am very invested in not only education but also student expectations as far as character and behavior.”

Smith is a nurse and a graduate of the Superior School District.

She also is a member/organizer of the Great Lakes Elementary PTO.

Officials say as a parent of four children, Smith offers a unique insight into what families and students may experience.

“We are pleased to welcome Diana to our school board,” said President Steve Olson. “Her passion for our students and empathy towards those in tough situations will help guide our board.”

Smith will serve until the end of Meyer’s term, which is through April 2024.

