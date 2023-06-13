Superior finds girl’s lacrosse head coach for inaugural season

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Superior High School is officially set for its first season of lacrosse.

Two weeks after the Spartans named Aaron Anderson the boy’s head coach, they announced Dustin Anderson would be the head coach of the girl’s team.

Anderson has coaching experience in several sports from his time in Wyoming, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

He is heading to the Spartans after coaching for the nearby Proctor High School as the JV head soccer coach and assistant varsity soccer coach.

“I am thrilled and privileged to be given this opportunity to coach girl’s lacrosse at Superior High School,” said Anderson. “I look forward to building a program that believes in a creative approach to being competitive and developing trust with each other through supporting the growth of their individual character.”

The decision comes after Superior officially voted to make lacrosse a co-curricular sport on February 13, with the inaugural season set for the spring of 2024.

Anyone interested in playing lacrosse may contact the athletic office at Superior High School.

