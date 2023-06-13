Sunny and warm Tuesday, few showers for some

Today: For our Tuesday we will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on the Minnesota side of the border with a few more clouds possible for Wisconsin. The further east you head towards the U.P. will see a chance of some scattered showers through the day. Clouds and a few showers will help to keep that region a tad cooler. Elsewhere, we will see highs climb into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There could be some smoke and wildfire haze filtering the sunshine through the day.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: High pressure will dive south stalling right over us as we head towards Wednesday this will mean clear skies and sunshine for all. It will also mean easterly winds will make there return keeping us cooler by the lake. Inland highs will be in the mid-70′s with winds out of the east between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Thursday: Sunshine will shine on through our Thursday but so will the lake breeze. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s around the lake inland areas will be in the 70′s.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.