South Ridge heading to St. Cloud for Class A quarterfinal

CULVER, MN. (Northern News Now) - School is out for most students but South Ridge’s baseball team is hoping for a busy week ahead.

Monday the team was sent on their way to St. Cloud where they will face a random draw, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the Class A quarterfinals.

The Panthers made it to the tournament with a 22-4 record, two of those wins came just last week against Cherry in two win-or-go-home games.

It didn’t come easy as South Ridge won the first game 12-6, in the second game they would need extra innings but would go on to win 8-7 and would head to state.

The team is built around eight seniors and six returning starters and has locked in the #1 seed, something Head Coach Aaron Weber believes the team has earned throughout the season.

“This isn’t the most talented team we’ve had, but this is the best we’ve had, best batting average, best fielding percentage, best pitching staff and it’s not because of talent it’s because we have a good group of seniors and a few juniors that are really good leaders for these guys,” said Weber and added, “They should have confidence, they’ve earned it. I’ll tell our guys tonight, they’re the one seed for a reason, and with that being said we’ve battled through a lot this year, we’ve battled through injuries, we’ve battled through really, really tough losses, and here we are and I think this is our year.”

It’s familiar territory for South Ridge, in the last three years, they have made it to the tournament but also have lost in the first round.

The Panthers will have the chance to end the trend Wednesday with the first pitch set for 3:30 p.m. at Joe Faber Field.

