Sheriff: Carlton County house fire destroys home, kills family pet

Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire(KFYR)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNUM TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire destroyed a home in Carlton County Tuesday morning.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, the fire occurred at 3887 Lone Oak Road in Barnum Township.

A caller reported the house fire at approximately 8:08 a.m. stating the fire was fully engulfing the residence.

Law enforcement were able to confirm all occupants of the residence were safe and assisted various fire services working at extinguishing the fire.

However, the fire consumed the house resulting in a complete loss.

No one was injured during the incident.

Unfortunately, authorities are assuming a family pet died in the fire.

The fire is not considered to be suspicious but still remains under investigation.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Arrowhead road crash
Duluth Police: 20-year-old motorcyclist dead after hitting pole
William Arthur Kalligher
Former Ganucci’s Restaurant owner sentenced to six years in prison
Now, people will have a new option for dining, The Social House.
The Social House opens in Canal Park, plans for booming business year-round
A tow truck removes a car from the Duluth harbor Tuesday.
Car veers off road into Duluth harbor, crews attempting to remove vehicle
Some fearless Taylor Swift fans got a chance to win some red hot tickets Monday afternoon for...
My 95.7 awards Taylor Swift tickets to medallion hunt winners

Latest News

In May, the DECC proposed permanently shutting down the plant that supplies ice to the DECC...
Organizations respond to shutting down ice plant in DECC Arena Rink proposal
Grandma's Marathon
Live music returns to Bayfront for Grandma’s Marathon weekend
Superior school district
Superior School Board fills vacant seat
A tow truck removes a car from the Duluth harbor Tuesday.
Car veers off road into Duluth harbor, crews attempting to remove vehicle