Sheriff: Carlton County house fire destroys home, kills family pet

BARNUM TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire destroyed a home in Carlton County Tuesday morning.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, the fire occurred at 3887 Lone Oak Road in Barnum Township.

A caller reported the house fire at approximately 8:08 a.m. stating the fire was fully engulfing the residence.

Law enforcement were able to confirm all occupants of the residence were safe and assisted various fire services working at extinguishing the fire.

However, the fire consumed the house resulting in a complete loss.

No one was injured during the incident.

Unfortunately, authorities are assuming a family pet died in the fire.

The fire is not considered to be suspicious but still remains under investigation.

