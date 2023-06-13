Martin Road re-opens after house fire forced closure

RICE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a property on Martin Road around 4 p.m. on Monday.

The Rice Lake Fire Chief said it involved multiple vehicles and piles of debris that threatened the large commercial structure on site.

Rice Lake crews made an initial attack to slow the spread of fire while crews from Lakewood, Air Guard and Canosia secured our water supply, which caused the road closure.

Firemen on scene of house fire in Rice Lake, MN. (Northern News Now)

30 firefighters from four departments worked to knock down the fire in about an hour with no injuries.

Around 5:30 p.m. the road was re-opened to traffic.

