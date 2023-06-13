Live music returns to Bayfront for Grandma’s Marathon weekend

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Bayfront Festival Park will be packed with people come Grandma’s weekend.

Live music will be returning to Bayfront as part of the weekend events during the 2023 Grandma’s Marathon.

Seven regional and local acts are scheduled to take the stage this year.

The race weekend entertainment first moved to Bayfront Festival Park in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic, but the switch has stuck.

Now, the iconic Duluth venue has become one of the newer, major pieces of Grandma’s Marathon weekend.

The live music lineup starts on Friday, June 16 following the William A. Irvin 5K.

It will continue all-day Saturday, June 17 during and following the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon and Grandma’s Marathon.

Live Music Schedule:

Friday, June 16: Park opens at 5 p.m.

Arch Allies: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 17: Park opens at 7 a.m.

Rock-a-Billy Revue: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Rafe Carlson: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Laura Velvet: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

GB Leighton: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Buckwild: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Rhino: 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

This year marks the return of GB Leighton, a member of the race’s Hall of Fame and a local favorite among the running and music communities.

Admission to Bayfront Festival Park is free throughout the entire weekend, and the park and shows are open to all ages.

