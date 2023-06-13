Holding On To History: Duluth Central grads can find historic school mementos at the Depot this summer

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One of the perks of being a Duluth Central grad was the honor of writing one’s name in the clock tower of the original 1892 school on Second Street. It’s 230 feet to the top and along the way you’ll find names like Vietnam prisoner of war David Wheat. You’ll also find several Don Ness’s.

“My dad Don Ness and his dad Don Ness before all participated in that tradition.” said one of the Don Ness’s.

Former mayor Don Ness makes it a trio in the tower. Their alma mater was a central part of Duluth from the 1890′s to 2011. Central’s last class of freshmen was honored with a final ringing of the school bells in 2013. Historic Central in the Hillside was noted for its architecture and stories still circulate about the pranksters who fired off the school cannon in 1938. It was a war trophy from the Spanish American War and when jokers set it off, windows were broken throughout downtown.

“We have names of people who may have been involved but we’re not so sure that’s the case so we’re never going to talk about who it was but it’s one of those fascinating pieces of history that I don’t know if we’ll ever find the answer to.” said former Mayor Gary Doty who is a Central grad like Ness.

By 1971, historic old Central was closed and students moved to new Central on top of the hill. The student body still had Trojan pride but the modern building wasn’t exactly water tight when rains came.

“I remember going down the hall and there’s big industrial rubber buckets catching rain so whoever did the contracting for the roof may not have been a Duluthian.” said artist Gary Lundstrom who designed the Central display at the Depot.

Old and New Central may be gone over a decade now but school spirit lives on. Former mayors Don Ness and Gary Doty along with artist Gary Lundstrom worked together with other alumni to create a Central history room at the Duluth Depot. It will be open through August. It holds relics from both eras of Central High School.

“Duluth Central High School may have been two separate buildings but it was always one school.” said Lundstrom.

The hilltop building has been torn down. The hillside school is now owned privately and may be turned into apartments. Former mayor Ness says the new owners know the building’s history and the historic treasure written on the walls of the clock tower.

“It’s our understanding that they are going to make the space available to allow alumni up into the tower to see those names and keep that tradition alive.” said Ness.

Former Mayor Doty tells us the alumni association is searching for a site to make the Central history display a permanent feature for folks to visit.

