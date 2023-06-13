Esko Public Schools to change ‘Eskomo’ mascot to comply with Minnesota law

Esko moves on
Esko moves on(KBJR6)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Esko Board of Education announced Tuesday, they will be complying with the new Minnesota law prohibiting the use of Native American mascots, nicknames, and logos.

The change will go into effect for Esko Public Schools on June 30, 2023, which will discontinue the official use of “Eskomos” and its associated igloo.

Officials say the district will institute necessary changes to facilities and other aspects of the school representation to comply with the September 1, 2025, statutory deadline.

Further decisions regarding the name change will be determined by the Board of Education and district administration.

Starting June 30, 2023, until a new mascot is selected, Esko teams will be known as “The (insert sport/activity) Team from Esko, Minnesota” or The Esko (insert sport/activity) Team.”

