Esko Baseball gets sent off in style ahead of State Tournament

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After the Eskomos broke the 23-year curse, the Esko community showed up on Monday to send the team off to the MSHSL State Tournament.

Last week the Eskomos defeated the Mora Mustangs 16-6 to earn the section title. On Tuesday morning, 23-1 Esko will face St. Agnes in the Class AA quarterfinals in St. Cloud.

On Monday afternoon, students, family and community members met at the Esko Sports complex as the team loaded on the bus to begin their road to state.

After a great turnout of support for the 7AA champs, head coach Ben Haugen acknowledged the role that the Esko community plays in teams success saying, “There’s been a lot of people that have been involved in getting us here today. I think back to all of the people that have been involved in our little league. We have a lot of people that have their hands in this and feels really good that they can share the moment.”

The first pitch for the Eskomos and Aggies is set for 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Dick Putz Field.

