Duluth Huskies win fourth straight to move one game back in Great Plains East

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Wade Stadium was the host of a major matchup between the top two teams in the Great Plains East division of the Northwoods League.

The game did not disappoint as the Huskies needed all nine innings for a 9-8 victory over Rochester.

Huskies were the first team to score as Brylan West sent a double into center field and would pick up the RBI as Joshua Duarte came home in the bottom of the first.

Deja vu in the bottom of the second as West brings in Duarte again off a misfielded grounder out to the right field.

Later in the same inning, Calyn Halvorson hits the ball off the right-center field wall for two RBIs, Huskies up 4-0.

The Honkers would finally get on the board in the top of the third in a big way, scoring the first three of their eight unanswered runs as they go into the eighth up 8-5.

It only took five innings for the Huskies to score again with a three-run bottom of the eighth they would tie it up for an exciting ninth inning.

Eli Sundquist would come in to pitch the ninth inning for the Huskies, the Honkers would surrender two runners on base as Sundquist picks up three strikeouts.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Jack Vanoncini draws a walk with one out and Duluth would send in Carson Applegate to pinch run.

Applegate advances to second after Duarte hits a grounder at the pitcher and would be thrown out at first for the second out.

With the winning run now on second Max Coupe would step into the batter’s box and rip the fifth pitch near the right outfield field line and Applegate put the burners on to give the Huskies a walk-off 9-8 victory.

Huskies (8-5) move a game back of Rochester (10-5) before the second game of the series tomorrow, first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Wade Stadium.

