Duluth City Councilors decide fate of Duluth golf courses

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A big decision impacting two popular golf courses has been made.

Tonight, the Duluth City Council came to a vote regarding Enger and Lester Park Golf Courses.

“Right now, this is not a course that tourists are going to want to come and play,” said Arik Forsman, a Duluth City Councilor. “I was there this weekend. I think the world of it. It has a lot of work ahead before we get there.”

Councilor Forsman is talking about Enger Park Golf Course, which is one of two public golf courses in Duluth.

The other is Lester Park Golf Course, and both are in need of major updates.

“The systems at the Enger Park Golf Course are many years beyond their end of life,” said Jim Filby Williams, the City Director of Public Administration.

In fact, it’s been 30 years since Enger Park Golf Course’s irrigation system has been replaced. Because of that, the quality of play decreased significantly, cutting into any potential revenue.

Hundreds of people visit Enger every year, but the damaged irrigation system makes it even difficult to put a tee in the ground.

On Monday, the council voted to move forward with the $5.5 million renovation for Enger.

“It is necessary to invest at this time,” said Williams.

One concern for golfers was whether the course would stay open.

One option included opening up Lester for the 2024 season. However, that came with a price tag of $1.2 million, because it too would need updates.

“The reality is we don’t have the funds to keep two golf courses open. And so we have to focus our effort right now,” said Forsman.

City leaders said the decision keeps nine of its holes at Enger open for use, giving both the city and golfers a bit of green.

City leaders have not yet said when construction will take place, but again emphasize at least nine holes will be open for public use.

Lester Park Golf Course will remain closed.

