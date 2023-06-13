DNR: Burn restrictions begin Wednesday for northeastern Minnesota

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Burning restrictions begin Wednesday for northeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota DNR announced burning restrictions will begin to help ensure public safety and protect natural resources.

Restrictions will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14 for Carlton, Cook, and St. Louis counties.

In areas with burning restrictions, burning permits will not be issued for brush or yard waste and no fireworks may be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits (check with the local community for any additional restrictions).

Campfires are allowed only in an established fire ring associated with a home, campground, or resort.

No campfires are allowed for dispersed, remote, backpacking, or backcountry camping.

The burn restrictions include the igniting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire, including charcoal grills and barbeques, coal, and wood burning stoves to reduce the likelihood of a wildfire on the Superior National Forest, including the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW).

The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, and Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa are also enacting campfire restrictions.

The BWCAW-designated campsites, no-fee rustic campgrounds, or dispersed/backcountry campsites are under full restriction and are not exempt from this order.

Gas or propane cook stoves are allowed throughout the Superior National Forest and are a safer option than campfires.

Officials say these restrictions will continue until further notice.

The burning restrictions will remain in effect until terminated by the DNR Commissioner when weather and environmental conditions indicate a reduction in fire danger.

Allissa Reynolds, wildfire prevention supervisor, said while residents and visitors in Carlton, Cook, Lake, and St. Louis counties may still see plenty of green vegetation, the current fire situation remains dangerous.

“Unusually dry conditions have increased the risk of fire. One unintentional spark in these conditions could result in thousands of charred acres and property damage,” Reynolds said. “This is a dangerous time for wildfires in northeast Minnesota.”

Officials say with little precipitation and more warm weather in the extended forecast statewide, fire danger is likely to remain high into through the end of June.

While the DNR and wildfire agencies are ready to respond, Reynolds said the responsibility for preventing fires in the first place largely falls to the public.

“We don’t issue burning restrictions lightly. It’s a matter of public safety and resources. Minnesotans have a history of making a difference in wildfire prevention when they keep safety top of mind,” Reynolds said.

You can check current fire danger conditions here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.