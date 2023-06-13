Dillon’s Law: Mishicot parents pushing for life-saving epinephrine legislation

Epi pen
Epi pen(wsaw)
By Samantha Cavalli and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - Life can change in a flash. 18-year-old Dillon Mueller lived every day to the fullest, according to his parents. But one day he was stung by a bee and went into anaphylactic shock, dying a week later in October 2014.

Since Dillon’s death, his parents have done everything they can to try and help people save lives when it comes to administering epinephrine.

“Well, we knew when we got to the scene where it happened, and seeing what was happening to him that this wasn’t right. It was something everybody should have in their first aid kit. It should be easy. It’s easy to use, and everybody should have it,” said George Mueller, Dillon’s dad.

Turning tragedy into victory, Angel and George Mueller continue to honor their late son Dillon every day, sharing their story and training people in administering epinephrine during an allergic reaction, something the first responders on scene that day in October didn’t have.

“The volunteer first responders who came on scene didn’t have epinephrine auto-injectors either so this just pretty much drove me to start something,” said Angel Mueller, Dillon’s mom.

In 2017, with the help from the Wisconsin Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons, former Governor Scott Walker signed Dillon’s Law, legislation that encourages states to train individuals to carry and administer epinephrine. Angel says that moment was amazing.

“You know, it’s very, very healing to know that somebody is living because Dillon died, and we’re doing some work for that with all our supporters,” said Angel.

Six years and two provisions later, Dillon’s Law now allows anyone that’s trained to pick up any brand of epinephrine at the pharmacy without a prescription and further broadens the future ways to give epinephrine such as a nasal injection.

The bipartisan bill has now been reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives, after it was tabled in 2021. The Muellers are continuing push for more attention on the bill, showcasing to lawmakers what an impact it has already had.

Dillon Mueller of Mishicot passed away in 2014 after being stung by a bee and going into anaphylaxis.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tow truck removes a car from the Duluth harbor Tuesday.
Car veers off road into Duluth harbor, crews attempting to remove vehicle
Now, people will have a new option for dining, The Social House.
The Social House opens in Canal Park, plans for booming business year-round
a 30 acre fire is burning in the Superior National Forest between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie...
30-acre wildfire burning in Boundary Waters
William Arthur Kalligher
Former Ganucci’s Restaurant owner sentenced to six years in prison
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Sheriff: Carlton County house fire destroys home, kills family pet

Latest News

Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children on May 17,...
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury to keep parental rights in custody case
Adam Swanson, a Cloquet-based artist, has created an 850 square foot mural that features...
BUTTERFLY EFFECT: Northland artist adds pollinator mural to The Depot
BUTTERFLY EFFECT: Northland artist adds pollinator mural to The Depot
30-acre wildfire burning in Boundary Waters
Esko Public Schools to change ‘Eskomo’ mascot to comply with Minnesota law