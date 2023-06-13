Dillon’s Law: Mishicot parents pushing for life-saving epinephrine legislation

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - Life can change in a flash. 18-year-old Dillon Mueller lived every day to the fullest, according to his parents. But one day he was stung by a bee and went into anaphylactic shock, dying a week later in October 2014.

Since Dillon’s death, his parents have done everything they can to try and help people save lives when it comes to administering epinephrine.

“Well, we knew when we got to the scene where it happened, and seeing what was happening to him that this wasn’t right. It was something everybody should have in their first aid kit. It should be easy. It’s easy to use, and everybody should have it,” said George Mueller, Dillon’s dad.

Turning tragedy into victory, Angel and George Mueller continue to honor their late son Dillon every day, sharing their story and training people in administering epinephrine during an allergic reaction, something the first responders on scene that day in October didn’t have.

“The volunteer first responders who came on scene didn’t have epinephrine auto-injectors either so this just pretty much drove me to start something,” said Angel Mueller, Dillon’s mom.

In 2017, with the help from the Wisconsin Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons, former Governor Scott Walker signed Dillon’s Law, legislation that encourages states to train individuals to carry and administer epinephrine. Angel says that moment was amazing.

“You know, it’s very, very healing to know that somebody is living because Dillon died, and we’re doing some work for that with all our supporters,” said Angel.

Six years and two provisions later, Dillon’s Law now allows anyone that’s trained to pick up any brand of epinephrine at the pharmacy without a prescription and further broadens the future ways to give epinephrine such as a nasal injection.

The bipartisan bill has now been reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives, after it was tabled in 2021. The Muellers are continuing push for more attention on the bill, showcasing to lawmakers what an impact it has already had.

