City by City: Chisholm, Arrowhead, Grand Marais

Chisholm, MN- Registration is open for the annual Doc “Moonlight” Graham Parade. The annual event will be held on Saturday, August 5. The parade covers six blocks in downtown Chisholm. Doc “Moonlight” Graham Days run from August 2 to August 6 and celebrate all things Chisholm and the Iron Range. Local organizers announced the annual Longyear Lake 5K will not be happening.

Minnesota- Deadlines are approaching for a few local art grants. The Minnesota State Arts Board Fiscal Year 2024 Grant Programs run throughout the year. The Cultural Expression Grant deadline is Friday, June 16. The grant is in its pilot year but funds can be used to support practicing a cultural art form or presenting at a festival or community celebration. The deadline for the Accessible Arts Grant is also coming up on June 30.

Grand Marais, MN- North Shore Health has been named one of the top 20 critical access hospitals in the country. The rankings were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association based on data compiled from patient satisfaction metrics. Best practice recipients have achieved high success in either the patient perspective index or the quality index. North Shore Health will be presented with its award during a ceremony in September.

