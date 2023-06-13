Car veers off road into Duluth harbor, crews attempting to remove vehicle

DULUTH, MN -- Rescue crews are trying to remove a vehicle from the Duluth harbor after it went off a road and into a slip.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

According to our photographer on scene, it appears the vehicle went off the road near Garfield Avenue and Helberg Drive.

Authorities on scene say the driver was the only person inside the car at the time. He is being checked out at a hospital, but does not appear to be seriously hurt.

Authorities tell us he apparently failed to negotiate a turn on Helberg Drive as he headed toward Garfield Avenue, but did not appear to be impaired.

A map shows the area where a car went off the road and into the Duluth harbor Tuesday. (MGN)

There was no immediate word on what led up to the crash.

Our photographer on scene said only the tires were visible when he arrived, and the rest of the vehicle was underwater.

Around 1:30 p.m., they started removing the vehicle from the water with help from a tow truck.

Drivers heading in that direction may experience slower traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.