Car veers off road into Duluth harbor, crews attempting to remove vehicle

Car submerged in slip off of Garfield Avenue in Duluth
Car submerged in slip off of Garfield Avenue in Duluth(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- Rescue crews are trying to remove a vehicle from the Duluth harbor after it went off a road and into a slip.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

According to our photographer on scene, it appears the vehicle went off the road near Garfield Avenue and Helberg Drive.

Authorities on scene say the driver was the only person inside the car at the time. He is being checked out at a hospital, but does not appear to be seriously hurt.

Authorities tell us he apparently failed to negotiate a turn on Helberg Drive as he headed toward Garfield Avenue, but did not appear to be impaired.

A map shows the area where a car went off the road and into the Duluth harbor Tuesday.
A map shows the area where a car went off the road and into the Duluth harbor Tuesday.(MGN)

There was no immediate word on what led up to the crash.

Our photographer on scene said only the tires were visible when he arrived, and the rest of the vehicle was underwater.

Around 1:30 p.m., they started removing the vehicle from the water with help from a tow truck.

Drivers heading in that direction may experience slower traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Arrowhead road crash
Duluth Police: 20-year-old motorcyclist dead after hitting pole
William Arthur Kalligher
Former Ganucci’s Restaurant owner sentenced to six years in prison
Now, people will have a new option for dining, The Social House.
The Social House opens in Canal Park, plans for booming business year-round
Some fearless Taylor Swift fans got a chance to win some red hot tickets Monday afternoon for...
My 95.7 awards Taylor Swift tickets to medallion hunt winners
One person dies, four injured in vehicle crash near Menomonie
One person dies, four injured in vehicle crash near Menomonie Sunday

Latest News

Superior school district
Superior School Board fills vacant seat
Esko moves on
Esko Public Schools to change ‘Eskomo’ mascot to comply with Minnesota law
(Source: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)
DNR: Burn restrictions begin Wednesday for northeastern Minnesota
Esko heads to State