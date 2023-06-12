Sunny and mild start to the week for most

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: Over the course of our Monday most of us are looking at partly to mostly sunny skies overhead as a high pressure parks itself over the region. However, a low situated off to our north and east could be enough to pinwheel a few scattered showers into the our neck of the woods generally from Ashland points east towards the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. More clouds in that direction will also keep them a tad cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s. Elsewhere highs should climb into the 70s, but we will be a tad cooler by the lake.

Tuesday: Tuesday again features a shot at a few showers across the far eastern portion of the region otherwise, we should be talking about dry and mostly sunny skies overhead. Temperatures tomorrow climb into the mid and upper 70s and lower 80s. We could be cooler right on the immediate Lake Superior shoreline. Winds are out of the north between 5-15 and could gust upwards of 20 MPH.

Wednesday: Wednesday again features more sunshine with temperatures in the 70s for most. Winds will start out of the north and transition to being out of the east through the afternoon this could help knock down temperatures though the afternoon on the big lakes shoreline.

